Morocco-Mauritania and Zimbabwe-Botswana both ended 0-0.
Morocco dominated in Rabat under new coach Vahid Halilhodzic but didn’t get any reward.
Zimbabwe, with overseas-based stars Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, was expected to be too strong for Botswana but also couldn’t press home its advantage in its first game in the decisive final qualifying stage for the 2021 African Cup in Cameroon.
