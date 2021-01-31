Turner is the first goalkeeper to debut for the U.S. since Alex Bono on May 28, 2018, against Bolivia.
Aaron Long and Miles Robinson were set to start in central defense, with Sam Vines at left back.
Jackson Yueill was in defensive midfield, Kellyn Acosta and Sebastian Lletget in advanced midfield, Paul Arriola on the right flank and Jonathan Lewis on the left. Jesús Ferreira headed the attack.
U.S. starters averaged 24 years, 246 days, and 10 international appearances.
The Americans are preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualifying at Trinidad in September.
