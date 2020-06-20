However, there was more late drama as Watford center back Craig Dawson performed a bicycle kick to score a brilliant equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time and secure his relegation-threatened team a 1-1 draw.
Dawson was also hugged by teammates after a goal that moved Watford a point above the relegation zone, though third-to-last Bournemouth plays later Saturday.
Players have been urged to stay 2 meters (6 feet) apart during celebrations following the resumption of the Premier League after a three-month suspension.
The point restored third-place Leicester’s eight-point advantage over Manchester United, which is occupying fifth place — potentially the last Champions League qualification spot this season because of second-place Manchester City’s two-year European ban that is currently under appeal.
