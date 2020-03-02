Adams, who turned 21 on Feb. 14, became a regular with Leipzig during the second half of the 2018-19 season but injured a groin in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25 and did not return until Dec. 21.
He played five matches through Feb. 9, then injured his left calf in training three days later.
