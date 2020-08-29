By Associated PressAugust 29, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDTCINCINNATI — Przemyslaw Tyton had his fourth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the Columbus Crew 0-0 on Saturday night.Tyton made three saves for his second clean sheet in the last eight days.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightCincinnati (2-4-2) is scoreless during a three-game winless streak.Columbus (5-1-2), which had five wins during a six-game unbeaten streak to open the season, has been shut out in back-to-back games.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy