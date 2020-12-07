In a statement released by the team, Moshe Hogeg, owner of Beitar, said the deal represented “new days of coexistence, achievements and brotherhood.”
Al Nahyan said he was thrilled to be a partner in a “glorious club.” He also referred to Jerusalem as the “the capital of Israel,” despite Palestinian claims to the eastern part of the city.
“I have heard a lot about the change taking place in the club and the way things are going, and I am hapy to take part in that,” he said.
