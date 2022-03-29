Heading into the final round of matches, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia had already clinched the automatic qualification spots.
South Korea, preparing for its 11th appearance, dominated possession but could not find the target despite hitting the woodwork twice and taking 16 corners.
Earlier, Iran defeated Lebanon 2-0 to finish atop Group A ahead of South Korea.
Japan and Vietnam drew 1-1 at Saitama Stadium. Japan reached its seventh straight World Cup by topping Group B with Saudi Arabia in second place.
