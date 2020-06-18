“It is acknowledged that scientific evidence at this moment does not allow for more detailed guidelines,” UEFA said.
The sport has been trying to better prevent, identify and treat concussions.
The UEFA Heading Guidelines aim to guide national federations to limit heading in youth soccer to the minimum level needed to promote the sport.
A ban on children up to the age of 12 heading a ball in practice was proposed this year in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.