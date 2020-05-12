Less than two weeks later, Biesiedin tested positive for a banned stimulant while playing for Dynamo Kyiv after a Europa League game against Malmo, UEFA said.
The stimulant, Fonturacetam, is described in scientific journals as being “developed in Russia as a stimulant to keep astronauts awake on long missions.”
Biesiedin was provisionally suspended by UEFA in December, and later banned in February.
UEFA announced the case on Tuesday after his right to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport expired.
Ukraine finished at the top of its group and ahead of defending European champion Portugal. The team was drawn in a Euro 2020 group with the Netherlands, Austria and a playoff round winner.
