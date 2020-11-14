UEFA said it sent the case to its disciplinary committee for a decision.
The case could cost Norway dearly. The team is currently level with Austria at the top of their group in second-tier League B. They are due to meet in Vienna on Tuesday in the final round.
The group winner gets two rewards: Promotion to the top tier of the next Nations League and a potential place in World Cup qualifying playoffs scheduled in March 2022 to advance to the tournament in Qatar later that year.
