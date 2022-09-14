UEFA charges Frankfurt for fan's Nazi salute at Marseille

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late Tuesday, the German club published a statement condemning the incidents and stressed it “stands for tolerance and diversity.”

“Antisemitic ideas are in stark contrast to the unequivocal and unshakeable values of the club and its roots,” the club said.

Marseille faces five UEFA charges including “crowd disturbances.”

Both clubs have previously been disciplined by UEFA for misconduct by fans and face escalating sanctions for the latest incidents.

UEFA set no timetable for verdicts. Both teams return to Champions League action in Group D on Oct. 4.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article