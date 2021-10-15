“The investigation has now concluded that there was insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings,” UEFA said in a statement.
The game was played in front of about 10,000 fans aged from six to 14 as part of a punishment UEFA imposed on Sparta for racist abuse of a Black opponent in a previous game this season.
Tensions were raised for Rangers’ visit to the Czech Republic because Kamara was racially abused by a player from Sparta’s city rival, Slavia Prague, at a Europa League game in Scotland last season.
In that case, UEFA banned Slavia’s Ondrej Kudela for 10 games in its competitions forcing the 34-year-old defender to miss the European Championship.
