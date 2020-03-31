UEFA also fined Bayern an extra 20,000 euros ($22,000) for crowd disturbances at Stamford Bridge, where the German champion won 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 16. The return game has not been played.
Eintracht fans displayed profane slogans aimed at UEFA and opponent Salzburg at a Europa League game in February.
Salzburg has long-standing ownership and sponsorship ties to the energy drink firm Red Bull which owns German club Leipzig.
UEFA fined Eintracht 15,000 euros ($16,500) for “transmitting a provocative message,” and 10,000 euros ($11,000) for “bringing UEFA into disrepute.” The total fine was 57,000 euros ($62,800) with charges added for stadium management rules breaches.
Manchester City is appealing against a two-year UEFA ban from the Champions League, and now must pay a 3,000 euros ($3,300) fine for a uniform rules violations at its most recent game in the competition.
UEFA cited a rule governing the size of sponsor logos on warm-up jackets in announcing the “kit infringement” before City’s 2-1 win at Real Madrid in February.
No date has been announced for a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing where City will challenge its ban for misleading UEFA and breaking financial monitoring rules.
