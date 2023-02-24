UEFA opens inquiry into fan attack on Sevilla goalkeeper

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has opened an inquiry after a fan in Eindhoven ran onto the field and punched Sevilla’s goalkeeper during a Europa League match.
Dmitrović was unhurt and completed the game. Sevilla lost 2-0 to PSV in the second-leg match but advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Six-time champion Sevilla will face Fenerbahce in the round of 16.
UEFA did not make a statement but confirmed Friday that it has opened a case.
Dmitrović said it’s “never nice” to see such incidents and called on authorities to punish the fan.
