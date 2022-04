UEFA trains Albanian police for Conference League final

Placeholder while article actions load

TIRANA, Albania — UEFA has completed its training of Albanian police and local law enforcement for the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana next month.

The Europa Conference League final at the National Arena (Arena Kombetare) was awarded in 2020. The 22,000-seat stadium opened in November 2019, built with the help of UEFA’s HatTrick football development program, on the site of the former Qemal Stafa Stadium in the center of the capital.