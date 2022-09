The Union also got one goal apiece from Julian Carranza, Nathan Harriel and Daniel Gazdag.

The Union (16-4-9) never trailed after Uhre made it 2-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

CHESTER, Pa. — Mikael Uhre scored to help lead the Philadelphia Union to a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the New York Red Bulls on the road, while United visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday.