Ukraine wins 2nd straight game in Nations League

LODZ, Poland — Ukraine earned its second straight win in the Nations League, beating Armenia 3-0 Saturday thanks to three second-half goals in a game played in neutral territory in Lodz, Poland.

The Ukrainians, who cannot play at home because of the invasion by Russia, scored through Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev and Vitaliy Mykolenko to follow up a 1-0 win at Ireland on Wednesday.