Ukraine wins 2nd straight game in Nations League

LODZ, Poland — Ukraine earned its second straight win in the Nations League, beating Armenia 3-0 Saturday thanks to three second-half goals in a game played in neutral territory in Lodz, Poland.
They have bounced back well from losing a World Cup qualification playoff against Wales on Sunday.
Ireland hosts Scotland in the other game in the group on Saturday.
The day’s headline match comes in the top-tier group as England plays at home to Italy in a repeat of last year’s European Championship final.
___
