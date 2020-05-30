The league is playing its first games since March 15, with Kolos and Desna kicking off the opening match.
There are nine rounds left. The league is due to finish July 19 with a European qualification playoff following 10 days later.
According to UEFA rankings, Ukraine is the second strongest league in Europe now playing, behind Germany.
