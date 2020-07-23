Emery last coached at Arsenal, where he replaced Arsene Wenger, but he was fired in November after 18 months as manager.
He previously won the French league title with Paris Saint-Germain but failed to win the Champions League trophy that the club craves.
Emery’s biggest successes have come with Spanish clubs. He won three straight Europa League titles with Sevilla from 2014-16 and had a strong five-year stint at Valencia, qualifying for the Champions League.
At Villarreal, Emery will replace Javier Calleja, who led to the team to a fifth-place finish and a spot in the Europa League.
