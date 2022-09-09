Unbeaten Lens tops French league after beating Troyes 1-0

Danso escaped his marker in the 39th minute and headed the ball home from Przemyslaw Frankowski’s free kick. Lens created more chances after the interval but could not find a cutting edge.

PARIS — Center back Kevin Danso led Lens to a 1-0 win against Troyes and the unbeaten northern side moved to the top of the French league on Friday.

Lens was off to an excellent start with five wins in its seven opening games, drawing the other two. Franck Haise’s players moved one point above Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, which both have one match in hand.