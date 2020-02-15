Mane climbed off the bench to net his 12th league goal of the campaign and extend Liverpool’s winning streak to 17 top-flight matches.

Mane delivered with a lovely touch to control Jordan Henderson’s ball over the top and strike at the near post in the 78th minute. It was a fine way for Mane to mark his first Liverpool action since hobbling out of a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton on Jan. 23.

AD

“It was not easy,” Mane told Sky Sports television. “Everyone wants to play all the time. I worked hard and I came back. We are happy with today.”

AD

The runaway leaders inched closer to a first title since 1990 by grinding out a nervy win, amid howling winds and driving rain.

“We knew it would be difficult coming here even though they are bottom of the league,” Henderson said. “Overall I thought it was a good performance.”

Manchester City, the second-place defending champions, plays West Ham on Wednesday.

BURNLEY RISES

It’s three wins out of four in the league for Burnley after prevailing 2-1 at Southampton.

Ashley Westwood netted inside two minutes for the visitors and former Burnley striker Danny Ings leveled in the 18th. Substitute Matej Vydra produced the winner on the hour mark at a rain-soaked St Mary’s.

Burnley rose to 10th, three points ahead of 13th-place Southampton, which endured a third successive loss.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports