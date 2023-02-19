Union Berlin misses chance to take over as Bundesliga leader

BERLIN — Union Berlin missed the chance to capitalize on a Bayern Munich defeat and take over as Bundesliga leader on Sunday after being held 0-0 by last-place Schalke.

It was Schalke’s fourth consecutive 0-0 draw and the first game league game in six that Union did not win this year. The setback left the Köpenick-based team level on 43 points with 10-time defending champion Bayern, which slumped to a 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.