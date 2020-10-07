Cincinnati was shut out for the fourth consecutive game and hasn’t scored since a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19.
Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 73rd minute, and Jack Elliott capped the scoring in the 80th.
Philadelphia (9-3-4) rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday, winning for the fifth time in seven games.
Cincinnati (3-9-4) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.