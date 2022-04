The Crew (2-2-2) outshot the Union (5-0-1) 15-8. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Room’s game-winner came in the second minute to secure the win for the Union (5-0-1).

CHESTER, Pa. — Eloy Room’s own goal and Andre Blake’s five saves led the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play on Saturday.

Blake saved all five shots he faced for the Union. Room saved five of the six shots he faced for the Crew.