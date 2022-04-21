The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

By Associated Press
Today at 11:53 a.m. EDT
By Associated Press
Today at 11:53 a.m. EDT
Manchester United's Harry Maguire shouts during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire shouts during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England.

Maguire lives at the property with his fiancée Fern Hawkins and their two children.

“Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement. “No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority,” the England defender’s management team said in a statement. “He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

United plays at Arsenal on Saturday. ___

