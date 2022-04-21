United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England.
There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority,” the England defender’s management team said in a statement. “He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”
United plays at Arsenal on Saturday. ___
