“No disrespect to the opposition that we’ve seen up to this point, but we are not looking at those jerseys and fearing them. It’s just another game,” he said. “We know we’ve got the best players, and as long as we implement the game plan that has been given to us by our coaches, then we’ll have no problems. It’s all about trust, and we trust each other 100%, and as long as you execute the plan, then there’s no need to be nervous.”