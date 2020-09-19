“In order not to have disparity between the teams and as an experiment in view of further openings, I asked that this decision be extended to the whole of the national territory,” Vincenzo Spadafora, the sports minister, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.
The situation will be reviewed Oct. 7 based on the latest coronavirus data in Italy.
The Italian health ministry reported another 1,638 new cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths on Saturday.
