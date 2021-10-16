Orlando City’s Ruan Gregório Teixeira worked his way into the area and rolled a pass to a charging Urso, who bent a one-touch shot from 25 yards out between the outstretch arm of diving goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton and the post.
Orlando (12-8-9), which ended a five-match winless run with a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Oct. 2, has won consecutive games for the first time since June.
Cincinnati has lost four straight home matches, all by a one-goal margin.
