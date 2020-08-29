Daryl Dike split a pair of defenders with a pass to Benji Michel who, as goalkeeper Brad Guzan charged, first-timed a low roller to Mueller for a side-footer into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 35th.
Brooks Lennon slipped a header, off a cross by Jürgen Damm, from the center of the area just inside the right post for Atlanta (3-4-0) in the in the 83rd minute.
Urso stole the ball from Pity Martinez deep in the attacking half and fed Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha for a goal that capped the scoring in the 86th.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.