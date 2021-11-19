Tabárez also coached Uruguay from 1988-90.
The Uruguayan soccer federation said in a statement that firing Tabárez and his staff is “a difficult decision due to present circumstances, in a commitment with the future and the achievement of the results we all want.”
“We express our respect and acknowledgment to (his) professionalism and dedication for such a long process,” the statement added.
Tabárez had said he was not “throwing in the towel” after Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Bolivia.
“I am a professional, I signed a contract and it says everything I need to do,” the veteran coach said then. “I don’t know who can ask me to do that (resign) after this time at work.”
The Uruguayan soccer federation has not announced a replacement for Tabárez.
