Besides missing Suárez and Muñoz, Uruguay is already without goalkeeper Martín Silva, defenders Sebastián Coates and Matias Viña, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez for the match against Brazil. Viña was also infected with COVID-19.
Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturday’s Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and his former club Barcelona.
