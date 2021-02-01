“He’s a great pro and a great lad, and sometimes you have to make decisions to let one out.”
Yedlin joined Newcastle from Tottenham in 2016. He previously played for the Seattle Sounders.
Newcastle has recently switched to playing a back four and Bruce said Yedlin had been marginalized because he is better as a wing back.
Yedlin started five of Newcastle’s 21 league games this season, most recently the 1-0 loss at Sheffield United on Jan. 12.
Monday marks the final day of the January transfer window in most of Europe’s leagues.
