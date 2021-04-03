Wood had one goal in 15 league matches with Hamburg this season.
He has 13 goals in 44 appearances for the United States, but he has not played for the national team since an exhibition at Italy in November 2018.
“His proven track-record as a goal scorer, combined with his work rate and tenacity will be invaluable additions to our roster,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a statement. “He is a player who we have tracked for several years and are quite familiar with from his extensive experience with the U.S. national team.”
