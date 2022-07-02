US goalie Horvath loaned to England's 2nd-tier Luton Town

Placeholder while article actions load

The backup goalie, he made only 11 appearances for Notts, but helped the club gained promotion back to the English Premier League.

He was a late substitute in the playoff win over Huddersfield at Wembley, played six times in the second-tier Championship, and in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool.

“I was really impressed with him in terms of what he’s done,” Luton Town manager Nathan Jones said. “We were aware of him, then he went to Forest and he did well in the limited amount of time he had to play.”