US-Grenada World Cup warmup to be played in Austin, Texas

CHICAGO — The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.
The Grenada match venue, announced Friday, is where the U.S. beat Jamaica 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in October.
