US-Grenada World Cup warmup to be played in Austin, Texas

The game, part of the CONCACAF Nations League, will be the third of six World Cup warmups for the Americans.

The No. 15 U.S. plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati. The U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, possibly against 13th-ranked Uruguay, and is at No. 74 El Salvador on June 14 in the Nations League. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.