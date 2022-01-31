But failing to get six points from those home games would create immense pressure when they play March 24 at Mexico and six days later at Costa Rica. The U.S has 12 losses and four draws in qualifiers at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, the likely site of the match, and has lost its last nine qualifiers at Costa Rica, including a 4-0 wipeout in 2016 that led to the U.S. Soccer Federation firing coach Jurgen Klinsmann.