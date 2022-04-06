US hosts Grenada on June 11, plays at El Salvador on June 14

The U.S. also is planning exhibitions for Sept. 23 and 27.

The CONCACAF Nations League matches will follow exhibitions on June 1 and 5, the latter possibly against Uruguay.

CHICAGO — The United States will host Grenada on June 11 and play at El Salvador three days later in World Cup prep matches.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. It faces England four days later and meets Iran on Nov. 29.