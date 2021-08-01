Before an overwhelmingly pro-Mexico crowd, El Tri started seven of the 11 players who began the Nations League final that the U.S. won in extra time in June: defenders Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno and Jesús Gallardo plus midfielders Álvarez, Jesús Corona and Héctor Herrera. The newcomers were Talavera, midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Orbelín Pineda, and forward Rogelio Funes Mori, starting in place of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa plus Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Hirving Lozano.