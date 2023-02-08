US men's team to play El Salvador in Florida on March 24

The 13th-ranked Americans report to the Orlando area on March 19 and 20, then play at No. 173 Grenada on March 24 before the game against 74th-ranked El Salvador. The site of the El Salvador match was announced Wednesday.

The Americans will be led by Anthony Hudson, who was put in charge of the team last month after the U.S. Soccer Federation hired a law firm to investigate Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 domestic violence incident. Berhalter’s contract expired in December and he remains a candidate to stay as coach.