The U.S. team, wearing rainbow numbers on white jerseys for LGBTQ Pride month, dominated and went ahead quickly. Sebastian Lletget passed to Antonee Robinson on the left flank, and he crossed for Dike. Francisco Calvo knocked the ball away, but it bounced into the path of Aaronson, whose right-footed shot from 8 yards beat goalkeeper Leonel Moreira for his third goal in seven international appearances.