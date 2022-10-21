US Soccer moves quickly to ensure safety following report

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the investigation this month into the scandals that erupted last season in the National Women’s Soccer League. It found misconduct was systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players.

“The importance of this work cannot be overstated. Our highest priority as a Federation is to ensure that everyone who participates in our game is safe. Even as a former athlete who has pursued Olympic and World Cup gold, I believe deeply that there is no more worthy pursuit than the one we are facing now as a Federation,” Slanton said in a statement. “It is our duty to build upon the wave of change that began with the brave voices and actions of our players.”