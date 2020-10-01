Martin’s teammates were seen rallying around him as they walked off the field at halftime. When they came back out for the second half, Loyal’s players and coaches took a knee and then walked off, thereby forfeiting the match.
Loyal was winning 3-1 at the time.
“SD Loyal forfeited the match in support of Martin and the diversity that the club stands for within its community,” the club said.
Loyal said in a statement that players and coaches heard the slur, but the match referees did nothing about it.
Loyal forfeited its previous match — a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy II — after player Elijah Martin was the victim of a racial slur by an opponent in the second half.
“SD Loyal finishes its first season in the USL Championship with consecutive forfeits,” the club said, “making a strong message that it will not stand for such behavior.”
