US stays top of FIFA women's rankings; England up to No. 4

ZURICH — The United States women’s soccer team extended its five-year reign atop the FIFA rankings on Friday and new European champion England moved up to No. 4.
Sweden, the 2020 Olympics silver medalist, drops one place to No. 3 after being beaten by England in the semifinals at Euro 2022.
Fifth-place France and No. 6 Netherlands both dropped two spots. Olympic champion Canada is No. 7.
New African champion South Africa jumped four places to No. 54 in the rankings which now include a record 185 of the 211 FIFA member federations.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports