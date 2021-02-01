“The last few weeks have been like a dream. I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance,” Hoppe said in a statement. “Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.”
Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga with eight points from 19 games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.