Lille coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday that Weah, who underwent surgery earlier this week, won’t play again this season.
“Hopefully we can have him back for the start of next season,” Galtier told a press conference.
Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year after spending the previous season on loan at Scottish club Celtic.
