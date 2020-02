“During his return to first-team action against Marseille on Sunday, Timothy Weah suffered a tear to his right hamstring,” Lille said on the club’s Twitter account. “Our forward will now begin a process of rehabilitation.”

The club did not provide a timeline for Weah’s recovery, but the U.S. interational said on Instagram that it was only a “small setback for a major comeback.”

Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year after spending the previous season on loan at Scottish club Celtic.

