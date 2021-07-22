The match against No. 45 Jamaica will be in a 20,738-capacity stadium that opened last month as the home of Austin’s Major League Soccer team, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday. It is the first of three matches in October. The U.S. plays at No. 78 Panama on Oct. 10 and hosts 50th-ranked Costa Rica on Oct. 13.
The USSF said it will conduct a weighted random draw for tickets based on affiliation group.
The U.S. also plays Jamaica on Sunday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals at Arlington, Texas, but is using a mostly junior varsity roster for the regional championship.
