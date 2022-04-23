US under-17 team routs Grenada 20-0 for scoring record

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic — Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler each scored four goals and the U.S. under-17 women’s national team beat Grenada 20-0 on Saturday, setting a record for goals for a U.S. women’s team at any level in World Cup qualifying.
Because the program was paused during the coronavirus pandemic, every player on the U.S. team was making her under-17 national team debut. It was the first international match for the group in 792 days.
It was also coach Natalia Astrain’s first international match at the level. She was named coach of the team last November.
___
