US women to host Colombia for 2 matches in June

The U.S. will then head to Monterrey, Mexico, in July for the CONCACAF W Championship tournament. The top four finishers in the tournament will earn spots in the 2023 Women’s World Cup cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. The winner in Mexico will also secure a berth at the 2024 Olympics .

“Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “When we get to Colorado, we’ll be coming off a stretch of more than two months that the players have been with their clubs and away from the National Team environment, so we’ll be looking to get maximum value out of our last days and games together before we go to Mexico for qualifying.”