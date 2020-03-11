The players wore their warmup jerseys inside out during the national anthem. The move hid the national team crest but four stars — for the team’s four World Cup victories — were still visible.
Players filed the gender discrimination lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles last year, claiming they are paid less than their counterparts on the men’s national team. The women are seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and a trial is scheduled for May 5.
